Lillie Sullivan, Thurles, Dublin & Galway

Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross, Thurles and late of Drimnagh, Dublin and Rosmuc/Oughterard, Co Galway.

Passed away peacefully at Sue Ryder Homes Holycross. In her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sisters Peggy, Ellen, Ann and Josephine, brother Tom. Sadly missed by her many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey, Thurles on Saturday, 9th March, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Committal Service on Monday, 11th March, in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, at 11.15am.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Sue Ryder Foundation.