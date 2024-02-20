Libby Ryan, Nenagh & Ardcroney

Carrig Rua Nenagh & late of Ashley Park Ardcroney

Peacefully at home on Feb 19th 2024, surrounded by her heartbroken family. Predeceased by her beloved father P.J. Will be sadly missed by her loving partner and best friend Jason and her cherished sons Troy & Jack, her mother Ronnie and sister Emma. Brother in law Brian, nephew Paul, Mother in law Patricia, Aunts Connie, Angela, Mary, Mags, Liz, Kate, Mary & Brid, Uncle Raphael. Extended family cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Libby Rest In Peace.

Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church this Thursday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on: nenaghparish.ie

House Private Please.