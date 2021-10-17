Liam Troy, Thurles

Piercetown, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

October 16th, 2021, peacefully in the care of the staff at the stroke unit of South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his sister Phyllis and brother Dick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julie, daughters Ellen, Anne and Julia, sons-in-law Denis and Trevor, grandson Theo, sister Eileen, brother-in-law Liam and sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Monday evening from 5.30pm. to 7pm for family and close friends.

Arriving on Tuesday morning to the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please comply with Covid-19 directives regarding wearing of face coverings, social distancing and no hand shaking.

