Liam Simpson,Cahir

Sycamore Lodge, Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir

Liam passed away peacefully but unexpectedly in his 90th year at Willowbrook Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Nancy, son Michael, sister Joan and brother Fr. Michael.

He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family daughters Ann and Joan, sons John, Liam, Noel, Tom and Paul, brother Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, Anne, Frances, Anne and Margaret, sons in law Donal and Tony, sisters in law Phil and Kathleen, niece and long time carer Gina, relatives, extended family, past pupils and his many friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral cortége will leave his home on Sunday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for funeral mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.