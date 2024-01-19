Liam Ryan, Silvermines

Knockinroe, Silvermines, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Jan 18th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Denis & Bridget, sister Brid, his daughter Lisa and grandsons Martin & Cillian.

Will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving and devoted wife Pauline sons Denis & William and daughters Geraldine, Bernadette & Maria. Son in law David, daughter in law Aoife, also by Bernadette and Maria’s fiancé’s Sam & Ciaran. His adored grandchildren Ciaran og, Billy, Daithi and Jack. Sister Rita O’Grady, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Liam Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Sunday for Requiem mass at 1 o’clock followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard Silvermines.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to North Tipp Hospice.