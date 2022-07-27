Liam Reidy, Clonmel and Cahir

Sheehy Tce. Clonmel and formerly of Cahir, Co. Tipperary

Peacefully in the loving care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Tuesday the 26th of July 2022. Predeceased by his wife Ann Reidy (nee McGrath).

Deeply regretted by his family, relative and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday the 28th of July from 5pm to 7pm.

Liam’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Peter & Pauls Church on Friday at 10.50am for requiem mass at 11am, which can be viewed at the following address www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial immediately after in St. Patrick’s cemetery.