Liam Reid, Roscrea

Lismackin, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Gráinne, Marian, Deirdre, Caroline and Denise, sons-in-law Sean, Seamus, Aidan and Garrett, grandchildren Dearbhal, Leo, Cathal, Aoibhin, Caoimhe, Erin, Liam and Oliver, brother Michael, sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, very good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Curraguneen (E53 XK81) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.