Liam Quirke, Clerihan

Mocklerstown, Clerihan, Clonmel.

January 22nd 2024, peacefully at home and in the loving care of his family.

Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, and his children, Margaret, Frank, Chrys, Helen, Ann and MaryRose, his sister Sr. Margaret F.C.J., daughter-in-law Juanita, son-in-law David, Steven, his adoring grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and great friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St Michael’s Church, Clerihan, on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12pm with burial in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

The Mass will be livestreamed on ChurchCamLive.ie

Family flowers only. House private please.