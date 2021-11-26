Liam O’Riain, Ballina

Liam O’Riain

1 Ard Lua, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, unexpectedly peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply cherished and missed by his loving wife Pauline, sons John and Mark and daughter Niamh (Stritch), son in law Stephen, daughter in law Donna and Áine , his adored grandchildren Donnacha, Croíadh, Jack and Éadagh, brother John, sisters in law, brothers in law, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours, wide circle of friends and customers over his many years in Liam O’ Riain’s Bar, Main Street, Ballina. May Liam’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Saturday, the 27th of November, at 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in Our Lady and St. Lua’s, Church, Ballina on Sunday at 1:30pm, with burial afterwards in Church grounds.

If you wish to leave a personal message for Liam’s family please do so in the condolence box below, this will be greatly appreciated by Liam’s family.

Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on: https://churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to ICU University Hospital Limerick and ICU Beacon Hospital, Dublin.

House private please.

