Liam O’Gorman, Limerick

36 Westfield Park, North Circular Road, Limerick.

July 9th 2022, peacefully at home.

Beloved son of Bill and the late Bríd.

Dearly loved brother of Donncha and Mairéad. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Edel, brother-in-law Gavin, nephews, Rory and Oisín, niece Caoimhe, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving on Thursday to Holycross Abbey for Requiem Mass at 4pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.