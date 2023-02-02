Liam O’Brien, Cahir and Bansha

Farnagark, Cahir and late of Scart, Bansha.

Liam passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne surrounded by his loving family in Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his sons John and Hughie and sister Eileen.

He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Rose and Caroline, son Norman, daughters in law Michelle and Helen, sons in law John and Liam, his 12 adored grandchildren and great grandson Harry, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, brother in law, extended family, cousins in Australia, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortege will leave his home on Saturday morning at 10.15 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.