Liam Mitten, Clonmel and Kilsheelan

Marlfield, Clonmel and formerly of Ballinaraha, Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary

Liam passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Bernadette, daughter Mary, sons Gregory, William and John, grandchildren Paul, Chloe, Billy, Erin, Shawna and Molly, great-grandson Luke, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Chris, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Rest in Peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis