Liam McLoughlin, Nenagh & Portroe

Santa Teresa, Gortlandroe, Nenagh & late of Corbally, Portroe.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral home Nenagh this Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm with arrival to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Garrykennedy cemetery.

House strictly private please and donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

Due to the passing of Liam, McLoughlin’s Hardware Bamba Square Nenagh will remain closed and will re-open on Thursday 2nd February.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.