Liam Donnelly, Templederry

Gurteen, Templederry, Nenagh.

Tragically.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Maura, brother Seamus.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; wife Marie (née Shanahan), sons Dale and Ross, grandson Harry, partners Cara and Zoe, brother Kieran, sister Aine, Kieran’s partner Bernie nephews Luke and John, nieces Elisha, Grace, Olivia, Hollie, Jackie, Michelle, Elaine and Joanne, sisters-in-law Diane, Teresa and Eileen, brothers-in-law Paul, Mick and Jack, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry on Sunday at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery.