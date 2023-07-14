Liam Daly, Clonmel

Heywood Road, Clonmel.

Died peacefully on the 14th July 2023 in the loving care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Phyllis.

Sadly missed by his loving son Dennis and daughter Patricia, grandchildren Keith, Meghan, Hayley, Dillon, Naomi and Conor, great-grandchildren Keelan and Saoirse, grand-daughter-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Saturday from 6pm to 8pm.

Liam’s Funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Sunday.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery, Clonmel.