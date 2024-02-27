Liam Costigan, Roscrea

Steelspark, Clonakenny, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, his children Bridget, Jim, Mairead, Liam, Michael, Maria and Cora, sisters Lizzie (Gleeson), Margaret (Dillon), brothers Monsignor Jim and Tom, sons in law Sean Stapleton, Aidan Donovan and Giles Cobley, grandchildren Matthew, Eimear, Jack, Liam and Oscar, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonakenny for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.