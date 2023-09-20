Liam Butler, Goatenbridge and Killenaule

Poulatar, Goatenbridge, Ardfinnan and formerly of Killenaule

Liam, predeceased by his father Jack, mother Joan and brother John, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, son David, daughter Lucy, sister Mairead, brothers Paul and Michael, parents in law John and Mary Ryan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Liam’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Friday morning to arrive at Ballybacon Church for 11am mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland.