Liam Breen, Clonmel & Cappawhite

Powerstown, Clonmel and formerly Ayle, Cappawhite, Co Tipperary.

Liam (late of C&C Group) passed away in the tender care of the staff of Acorn Lodge, Cashel on Tuesday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Fr Tom Breen (Holycross) and Jack (Ayle) he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughter Clíodhna, son Damien, grandchildren Liam, Ella, Declan and Isobel, sister Madge (Cleary), (Curraghpoor), Clíodhna’s partner Tim (Quigley), Damien’s wife Celia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 DK74) on Friday afternoon from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.

Removal on Saturday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Parkinsons Association of Ireland. Here: https://www.idonate.ie/cause/1077_parkinsons-association-of-ireland.html

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

