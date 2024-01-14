Liam Bradshaw, Clonmel

Liam passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday afternoon. Pre-deceased by his wife Muriel he will be sadly missed by his sons David and Martin, daughter Siobhán, grandchildren Cameron, Niamh, Rebecca, Laura, Lyla, Aoife and Keelan, great-grandchildren Kasper and Margot, brother Eamon, sisters Pat and Kay, daughter-in-law Louise, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis