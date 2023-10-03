Liam (Billy) Prút (Prout), Dublin and Ballinderry

Templeogue Wood, Dublin and formerly of Ballinderry, Nenagh and Dáil Éireann.

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Tallaght University Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine and brother of the late Bridie (Shanahan), Rose (O’Gorman), Mary (Owens), Jack and Nick.

Liam (Billy) will be forever loved and dearly missed by his sister Lily (Costello), brother Pat and Peter, brothers- in law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, Dublin (D6W AC82) this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortege will leave the family home on Thursday morning at 10.45 to arrive at the Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Orwell Park for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery.

To view the Funeral Mass, please click here