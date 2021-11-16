Liam (Bill) Butler, Clonmel

Parnell Street, Clonmel.

Bill, a retired teacher, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

He is pre-deceased by his sister Aileen and sister-in-law Jean. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Jacinta, daughters Elaine and Jeanie, son Liam, sisters Norma and Stina, grandchildren Issac, Kate and Ben, daughter-in-law Clare, partners Pat and Stephen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

