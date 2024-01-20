Liam Barlo Bourke, Roscrea

Behagloss, Roscrea and formerly of Railway View, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at the Dean Maxwell Home and surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie, brother Jim.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Billy, Patrick, Brian and Michael, daughter Liz, daughters-in-law Helga, Diana and Lynette, sons-in-law Gerard, brother Noel, sister Betty, grandchildren Calum, Sarah, Jacob, Ruby, Lilia, Alise, Henry, Conor, Aaron and Daniel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from his daughters residence (Lismacken) on Tuesday morning at 11.15am arriving in St.Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

House Strictly Private Please.

May He Rest In Peace.