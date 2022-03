Carrigagowan Carney, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Arthur & Margret. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Cindy (Liddy) and cousin Harry, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 6 to 7.30pm.

Please wear a face covering in the funeral home and at the Church on Saturday.

Funeral service will take place this Saturday in Killodiernan Church of Ireland at 2.30, with burial in the Church Yard.