Boherboy, Cloneen, Clonmel.

March 28th 2023.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Janet, his brother Derek, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday March 30th from 6.00pm to 7.00pm.

Cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork on Friday March 31st at 12.00 o clock.