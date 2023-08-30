Leo Kelly, Nenagh

Rathnaleen, Nenagh.

August 29th 2023, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Mai and his recently deceased sister Mairead. Beloved husband of Marina and loving father of John, Mark, David, Rebekah and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Kevin, his adored grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Leo’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Leo received from the staff in University Hospital Limerick and from The Milford Home Care Team.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.