Leo Banaghan Sr, Cloughjordan

Ard Aoibhinn, Cloughjordan.

(Banaghan & Co. Ltd.), September 12th, peacefully at St. Josephs Hospital, Nenagh, surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his wife Rita, his sister Marie (Delaney), his brothers Michael and Brian.

Deeply Regretted by his loving sons, Bernard, Joe, Colm, Leo and Gerard, His adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends.

Funeral leaving his residence on Wednesday at 11.15am to arrive at SS Michaels and Johns Church, Cloughjordan for 12 noon Mass.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish, you may line the route as a mark of support to the family.

Those who would have liked to attend but can not, may view the funeral Mass live streamed on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish.

Family Flowers only Please.

House Private.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding mask-wearing and hand-shaking.

The Offices and Warehouses of Banaghan & Co, Premier Stationery and Superior Autos will close on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th September as a mark of respect.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

