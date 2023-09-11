Lena (Helena) Lattimore nee Golden, Clonmel and Ballinrobe

St. Oliver’s Close, Elm Park, Clonmel and late of Kilmaine, Ballinrobe Co. Mayo.

Peacefully on 10th September 2023 in Tipperary University Hospital

(Predeceased by her husband Jim Lattimore)

Sadly missed by her loving sons Gerry and Vincent, daughters-in-law, Maeve and Aisling, grandchildren Eoghan, Aoife, Clodagh, Conall, and Aoibheann, brothers George and James, sisters Gladius Nuala, Chrissie, Theresa, Patricia, and Ailish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Lena Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel (E91PK19) on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Lena’s funeral will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Wednesday morning at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 follow by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.