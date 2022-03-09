Leishe (Alice) Galvin (née Cooney), Carrick-on-Suir

Coolnamuck road, Carrick-on-Suir.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Fergus, Grainne Grant, Deirdre Dudley and Emer Moran, sister Kathleen, brother John, sister in law Mary Malthouse, sons-in-law Paul grant, Paul Moran and Benny Dudley, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Robbie, Aimee, Laura, Cillian, William and Keela, nieces nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home Carrick on suir on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm .

Arriving at St Mollerans Church Carrick beg for requiem mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Patrick’s Hospital Cashel.