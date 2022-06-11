Laurens ter Veer, Nenagh & late of the Netherlands

1 Lough Derg Cottage, Dromineer, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary & late of the Netherlands.

Peacefully in the loving care of Limerick University Hospital 8th of June 2022.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Dirk, Frederik, & daughter Anna & their mother Elsa, daughters in law Alena, Larissa, & son in law Juan, grandchildren Vincent, Peter, Sierra, Savannah, & Seleste, relatives, many friends, carers & kind neighbours.

May Laurens rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5pm to 6pm.

Cremation service on Monday morning at Shannon Crematorium at 12 noon.

Password for ter Veer service: PKN12 To use the live streaming service simply visit www.shannoncrematorium.com follow the link for live streaming on the main page, enter the password and the feed will open. The link will go live at at 11:50.

The family thank you for your support at this time.