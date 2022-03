Castle View, Ardfinnan

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Tuesday morning to Our Lady and St. Laurence church Fourmilewater arriving at 11.50 for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Fourmilewater.