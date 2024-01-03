Laurence (Larry) O’Connor, Thurles

Killinan, Thurles

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; devoted wife Clare (née Kenny, Borrisoleigh), sons Ken and Graham, daughter Grace, adored grandchildren Lisa and Alex, daughter-in-law Charlotte, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in An Teagasc and University Limerick, great neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 5th January from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 6th January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killinan Cemetery Thurles.