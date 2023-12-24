Laurence (Larry) Murphy, Thurles

25 Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Larry, predeceased by his beloved wife Beatrice, son Paul and grandson Ben.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons T.J., Declan and Luke, daughter Martina, grandchildren Matthew, Leon, Nicole, William, Paul, Jack, Mark, Katie and Sophie, son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Mary and Tracey, brother Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Larry Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E41 XT20) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Larry’s funeral cortege will arrive at Bohernanave Church on Wednesday morning at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on thurlesparish.ie

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.