Laurence ‘Larry’ Bates, Clonmel

Laurence (Larry) Bates

Ard na Gréine and formerly St Bernadette Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Larry passed away peacefully (in his 92nd year) at South Tipperary General Hospital on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Recently pre-deceased by his beloved wife Joan, he will be sadly missed by his sons Roy, Anthony, Kevin, Paul, Larry, Michael and Colm, daughters-in-law Noreen, Pamela, Kay, Rena, Sheila, Bernie and Maria, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Friday at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

