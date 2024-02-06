Laurence (Lar) O’Dwyer, Cahir

Knockagh, Cahir & late of Drangan Beg, Kilmoyler, Cahir.

Lar (late of Drangan Beg, Kilmoyler, Cahir), passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Lar and Maisie, brother Seán, sisters Mary-Teresa and Joan and her husband Paddy Hoare.

Very deeply mourned by his heartbroken wife of 60 years Josie, by his loved and beloved children Fiona (Walsh) and Diarmuid. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, daughter in law Margaret, son in law Eddie, grandchildren Tanya, Dean, Shauna, Glenn, Rebekah and Paddy, great-grandchildren Freddie, Grace, Alby and Páidí, nephew Brendan, niece Pattie, sister in law Nora and her husband Pat Howe, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his home in Knockagh (E21DN25) on Thursday evening from 4pm.

Funeral cortège will leave his home on Friday at 12 noon to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.