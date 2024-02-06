Laurence Doyle, Thurles

Ballyduff House, Ballyduff, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, at home.

Predeceased by his parents Jim and Eileen (née Carey), sister Marian.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; sisters Una and Aoife, brother James, adored niece Aobhín, brothers-in-law Ted and Adam, sister-in-law Eibhlís, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave his residence on Friday to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.