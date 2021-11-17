Laurance (Lar) Smith, Borrisoleigh

Upper Main Street, Borrisoleigh.

November 15th 2021, predeceased by his wife Marette, sadly missed by his loving sister Kathleen (Dunlea) and her husband Denis, nephews Kieran, Paul, Mark and Alan, grandniece Hannah, grandnephews Adam and Daniel, sister in law, brothers in law, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current Covid restrictions and guidelines Lar’s funeral cortege will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery.

Lar’s requiem mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish

