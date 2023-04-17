Laura Quinlivan, Nenagh and Roscrea

7 McDonagh Street, Nenagh and Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her loving partner Gavin, her adored children Robyn, Scott, Mya, Zoeanna, Kimmi and Harrison, her mother Mary, her father Harry, brothers Jonathan, Jason, Garry and Jack, sister Kellie, her stepdad Tommy, her stepmother Miriam, grandparents Mary, Jim, grandparents-in-law Marion and Johnny, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

URL of Funeral Mass: www.stcronanscluster.ie