Lady Ariel Everard, Kilsheelan

Glen Upper, Kilsheelan

June 4th 1942 – October 9th 2023.

Ariel died at home on October 9th 2023.

Much loved wife of Robin, mother to Kitty, Vickie and Harry, mother-in-law to Tim, John and Nicola, and adored grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Ollie, Paddy, Dougie, Arthur, Will, Ben, Alice and Rory, all of whom will miss their Goggie.

Ariel’s Funeral Service will take place in the Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard (Eircode E91E2C3) on Monday October 16th 2023 at 11am followed by private Cremation.

For those travelling , google Hotels in Clonmel for accommodation. There is also Nagles B&B in Kilsheelan.

Please wear a bit of colour.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Samaritans.