Kitty Slattery (nee McLoughlin), Thurles & Upperchurch

Kitty Slattery nee McLoughlin

Fontenoy Terrace, Thurles and formerly of Shevry, Upperchurch.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Tom and son Michael. Cherished mother to Séamus, Thomas, Mary, Ann, Sean and Joan, Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, daughter in law Mary, sons in law Gerry and Austin adored grandmother to Tomás, Cathy and her partner Robert, John and his partner Caroline, David, Hannah and Milly, great grandmother to Amelia, Jack and Shane, sister Margaret, brother Anthony and sister in law Kitty McLoughlin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines, the house is strictly private.

A family funeral Mass (max 50 people) for Kitty will take place on Friday June 4th in the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch at 11.30am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Kitty’s funeral mass can be viewed from a link on the Upperchurch Drombane GAA website.

