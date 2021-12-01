Kitty Ryan nee Shanahan, formerly Bishopswood, Templemore

Barnane, Templemore.

30th of November 2021. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Portlaoise hospital after a short illness.

Kitty, beloved wife of the late James, dear mother of Thomas, John, Kathleen and Ann-Marie. Predeceased by her siblings Martin, Liam, Nora, Agnes, Peggy and Maureen.

Will be dearly missed by her family, brother Mick-Joe, her sons-in-law PJ and James, adored grandchildren Jack, Emma, Lisa, Jamie and Cian, nieces, nephews and extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral home Templemore from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday with removal on Friday to St Mary’s church Drom for 1pm mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com

