Kitty O’Connor née Kavanagh, Golden

Thomastown Demense, Golden, Cashel

28th September 2021, peacefully surrounded by her family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Frank, daughter Mary & grandson David. Deeply regretted by her loving family; Helen, Adette, Martin & Eric, sons-in-law David & Alex, daughters-in-law Mary & Majella, sisters-in-law, grand-children, great grand-children, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass for family & friends will take place at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30 on Thursday which may be viewed online at https://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to NCBI or South Tipperary Home Care Team.

