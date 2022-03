Linaunview Three bridges, Piltown, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Mary and Alice.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Friday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at Piltown Church for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.