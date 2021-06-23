Kitty Maher, Roscrea

Kitty Maher

Shanakill Cross, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. 22nd of June 2021, peacefully at home, in her 101st Year.

Deeply regretted by Her loving Nieces, Nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Neighbours, relatives and a large circle of Friends, Rest in peace

Leaving her residence on Thursday morning 11am for Requiem mass in the Church of the Sacred heart Templemore at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Kitty’s requiem mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

