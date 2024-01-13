Kitty Hennessy, née O’Shea – Drom

Killoskehane, Drom, Tipperary.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Mary, Sean, Tommy and Joan. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Joe, family Joe, Breda, Pat & Ann Marie, daughters in law Debbie & Trish, grandchildren Niamh, Ciara, Sophie, Amy & Tara, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 PM in St. Mary’s Church, Drom, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia Ireland C/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Messages of Condolences for Kitty’s Family may be left on EJGrey.com.