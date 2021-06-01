Kitty Guest nee Frawley, Cloughjordan and Ballina

Coolnagower, Cloughjordan and formerly of Curraghmore, Boher, Ballina

May 31st 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Adam and daughter Mary Majella and brother Dan.

Loving mother of Breda and Bernadette.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Joseph Mounsey, her grandson Adam and his partner Sharon and her great-grandchildren Bobby and Molly, sister Nancy Glesson, brothers Con and Tim, sisters-in-law Jackie, Josie, Nellie and Kathleen Pierce, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Kitty will take place on Wednesday in St. Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan at 12 o’clock followed by burial in adjoining cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass, can take part in the ceremony through the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

House private please.