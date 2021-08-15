Kitty Gibson (nee Cleary), Cloughjordan

Bantiss, Cloughjordan.

Peacefully surrounded by her family, in the exceptional care of the management & staff of St. Conlan’s home Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy, grandson Mark, Sisters Maura & Sr.Bridget, brothers Tom & Michael and son in law Liam.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Peggy, Helen, Liam, Brendan, Brid, Catherine & Aidan. Sister Sr.Peggy Cleary, Grandchildren Alan, Aideen, Damian, Emma, Jason, Liam Jnr, Aisling, Lisa, Craig, Aaron, Colm, Niamh, Ben & John. Sisters in law Ena Cleary, Eileen Slattery & Marie Gibson. Sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, residents of St.Conlans and her many friends.

May Kitty Rest In Peace.

A reposing for family and friends will take place this Monday from 4 o’clock at her home in Bantiss (E53 D662).

Remains arriving to St. Michael & John’s Church Cloughjordan on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view her livestream on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St Conlan’s Home Nenagh.

