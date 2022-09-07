Kitty Dowley (Née Ryan), Carrick-on-Suir

Connolly Park Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir

Pre deceased by her husband Thomas and son Steven, deeply regretted by her children Patsy, Breda, Michael, Thomas, Marie, Kay. Richie, Josephine, Caroline and Roseline, sisters Breda and Agnes, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving for requiem Mass on Friday at St Molleran’s Church Carrick Beg at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.