Kitty Cooke nee Cooney, Thurles and Littleton

Croke Street, Thurles and formerly Ballybeg, Littleton.

Predeceased by her husband Eddie, brothers Martin, Michael, Paddy, John, Phil and Seamus.

Kitty will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughters Norah and Catherine, son Patrick, adored grandchildren Kevin and Ellen, sons-in-law Pat and Gerry, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Mary and Nellie, brother Joe, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Margaret, Alice, Maura, Josie, Cora and Mary, brothers-in-law Ted, Sean, John and Peter, relatives, former colleagues in the Hospital of the Assumption, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.