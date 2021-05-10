Kitty Collins, Clonmel

Kitty Collins

Dillon Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

A lifetime member of South Tipperary Art Group (S.T.A.G.), Kitty passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Monday after a short illness. She will be sadly missed by her brother Christopher, sister Bernie (Mitten), brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews Paul, Gregory, John & William, nieces Karen, Mary, Tara & Siobhan, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

