Kieran “Festie” Delaney, Nenagh and Toomevara

Grennanstown, Norwood, Nenagh & Bunacum, Toomevara.

Following a tragic accident on 6th December 2021.

Predeceased by his beloved father Patrick.

Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Liz and their cherished children Cathal & Lily. His Mother Mary, brothers Paul & Colm and his sister Jackie. Aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Dear cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Festie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Grennanstown (E45 W299) this Saturday from 4 o’clock with removal at 7 to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara at 7.30.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding face coverings and handshaking.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in the Square Graveyard, Toomevara.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his mass on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/

House private on Friday please.

